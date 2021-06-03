Armenia behaves not as responsible country, but as some terrorist state - Israeli expert

Politics 3 June 2021 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia behaves not as responsible country, but as some terrorist state - Israeli expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Armenia behaves not as a country responsible for its actions, but as some kind of terrorist organization, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international politics, Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

Finkel made the remark commenting on the statement of the former deputy chief of the Armenian General Staff, General Khachatryan that during the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020) Armenia used Iskander systems acquired from Russia against Azerbaijan without notifying the Russian side.

He said that the seller of a weapon should always know which hands it will fall into and against whom it will be directed.

"There is a responsibility of both the seller and the buyer," Finkel noted.

He expressed confidence that use of Russian weapons and Iskander missiles against Azerbaijan, an ally and friend of Russia, isn't in the interests of the country and the administration of President Vladimir Putin.

"Of course, Russia is a major player in the post-Soviet space, a giant country. Russia, and in particular the administration of President Vladimir Putin, is very interested in friendly, good and warm relations with Azerbaijan,” the expert further said. “Russia and Azerbaijan are linked by a huge energy business in the gas and oil sector, numerous investment projects, projects for the sale of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan, and joint projects to combat international terrorism.”

“So, it was very wrong to set Russia up, as Khachatryan did, because Russia is interested in establishing peace, including in South Caucasus," Finkel noted.

According to him, the irresponsible behavior of Armenia will still be the subject of proceedings at the highest level in the Kremlin.

"Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan's statement that "Armenia isn’t obliged to coordinate its actions with Moscow" contradict both international law and the agreement between the country - the producer, seller of weapons and the buyer. They also contradict the logic of things, because today Armenia, as a country, won’t exist for one day without the support, patronage and assistance of Russia, and Armenia’s behaving as a state that doesn’t depend on Russia is simply ridiculous," added the expert.

As earlier reported, Azerbaijani Armed Forces found fragments of Iskander missile near Shusha city liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war.

