Appeal of Azerbaijani journalists to foreign media structures and international organizations approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

At today's expanded meeting of the Board of the Azerbaijani Press Council, an appeal was adopted by Azerbaijani journalists to foreign media structures and international organizations in connection with the death of the operator of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AZTV) CJSC Siraj Abyshev and employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC Maharram Ibrahimov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Press Council.