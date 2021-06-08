Trip of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city begins
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
Trend:
The visit of the delegation headed by Chairman of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic to the Azerbaijani Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation started on June 8, Trend reports.
The purpose of the trip is for the delegation to see the vandalism that the Armenian Armed Forces committed in Aghdam. The delegation will see Aghdam city destroyed by the Armenians.
