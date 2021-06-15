Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week's laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Erdogan, Biden hold first face-to-face meeting on sidelines of NATO summit Turkey 03:57
Azerbaijani President made post on National Salvation Day (FOTO) Politics 03:21
Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria Other News 02:42
Five die in two aircraft crashes in Switzerland Other News 01:39
UK reports another 7,742 coronavirus cases Europe 00:48
Gas tanker truck explosion kills two in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 00:18
Azerbaijan marks National Salvation Day Politics 00:01
UK's Johnson delays COVID reopening by a month, citing Delta variant risk Europe 14 June 23:55
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks increases Finance 14 June 23:16
Azerbaijan unveils volume of transactions with foreign countries on secondary income Finance 14 June 23:16
Uzbekistan, S. Korea consider cooperation in bioenergy Oil&Gas 14 June 23:15
1 killed, 5 injured in small plane crash in U.S. Texas US 14 June 23:04
Value of Uzbek import of Turkish electrical goods notably up Turkey 14 June 22:01
Central Bank of Iran declares amount of loans issued in agricultural sector Finance 14 June 21:59
Kondalanchay reservoir is in our hands and this will be case forever - President Aliyev Politics 14 June 21:55
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev Politics 14 June 21:51
Map of water sources in all our liberated lands being developed now - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 June 21:48
Turkmenistan shares data on mineral exports to EU Oil&Gas 14 June 21:33
Georgia reveals volume of pension fund's assets Georgia 14 June 21:31
Trade turnover between Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, Turkmenistan increases Business 14 June 21:02
FM informs Mongolian ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 21:01
Meeting between Turkish, US presidents starts Turkey 14 June 20:37
Azerbaijani FM, UK official discuss issues on implementation of trilateral statement Politics 14 June 20:13
Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries Society 14 June 19:50
Aluminium of Kazakhstan company searching for promising bauxite deposits Business 14 June 19:36
Kazakhstan has great potential to increase export of processed goods to Lithuania - Ministry of Trade Business 14 June 19:20
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 14 Society 14 June 19:15
Azerbaijan’s digital transformation not to be at previous level - Ministry of Economy ICT 14 June 19:02
Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries Society 14 June 18:57
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil pumped via BTC since early 2021 Oil&Gas 14 June 18:28
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported via Baku - Tbilisi - Erzurum Oil&Gas 14 June 18:27
Azerbaijan sees surplus in non-oil sector Finance 14 June 18:10
Uzbek currency rates for June 15 Finance 14 June 18:07
Azerbaijan among priority countries for inbound tourism of Ukraine Tourism 14 June 18:07
Kyrgyzstan reports 459 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 14 June 18:05
Iranian Offshore Oil Company to start extraordinary extraction from Abouzar oil field Oil&Gas 14 June 18:04
Azerbaijan notes increase in 5M2021 petrochemicals output Oil&Gas 14 June 18:04
Uzbekistan to receive another batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 14 June 18:03
Uzbekistan, Greece consider launching charter flights Transport 14 June 18:03
Azerbaijani grandmaster wins Superbet Chess Classic tournament in Romania Society 14 June 17:55
Azerbaijan boosts natural gas output Oil&Gas 14 June 17:51
Zangezur corridor to increase region's transit, logistics potential - Azerbaijani minister Business 14 June 17:50
Azerbaijan sees surplus in state budget since early 2021 Finance 14 June 17:49
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for wells completion Tenders 14 June 17:47
Azerbaijan announces volume of oil production from Neftchala, Khilli fields for 2020 Oil&Gas 14 June 17:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 14 June 17:32
Russian expert appreciates exchange of Azerbaijani Aghdam's minefield maps for Armenian detainees Politics 14 June 17:32
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Czech Republic despite COVID-19 Business 14 June 17:31
US crude oil production to resume growth in 4Q 2021 Oil&Gas 14 June 17:30
Egypt's Qalaa Holdings chariman prevented from flying Arab World 14 June 17:27
Iranian President stresses need to implement JCPOA commitments by all parties Politics 14 June 17:23
Tesla to open first Israeli store in coming months US 14 June 17:21
Czech Republic boosts imports of petroleum oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14 June 17:20
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on mine clearance in liberated lands Society 14 June 17:19
Russia ready to consider prisoner swap with US - Vladimir Putin Russia 14 June 17:17
Referees of UEFA EURO 2020 Wales-Turkey match in Baku announced Society 14 June 17:11
Iran's housing market in recession Business 14 June 17:08
Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to agreement on EAEU Kazakhstan 14 June 16:57
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for tunnel on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 16:53
Azerbaijani Insurers Association calls automation a priority for local insurance market Finance 14 June 16:52
Made in Uzbekistan showroom opens in Dushanbe Uzbekistan 14 June 16:46
Uzbekistan allocates funds for dev’t of industrial infrastructure in selected regions Uzbekistan 14 June 16:46
Arab lawyer thanks Azerbaijan for arresting Lebanese terrorist Eulcekcian Turkey 14 June 16:35
Uzbekistan Airways to increase number of flights New York Transport 14 June 16:23
Spokesman of IRICA shares data on Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 14 June 16:19
President Aliyev views ongoing work on bridge built over 'Victory Road' to Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 16:16
Turkish minister talks co-op between Baku, Ankara in transport sphere Business 14 June 16:15
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom may start dev't of Zhalpak uranium deposit Business 14 June 16:07
UK purchases gasoline on Turkmenistan's commodity and raw materials exchange Business 14 June 16:06
Turkish ministry reveals timing for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline construction (Exclusive) Turkey 14 June 16:04
Head of Ukrainian permanent delegation talks about Azerbaijan’s success in Second Karabakh War Politics 14 June 16:03
Iran issues license on its coronavirus vaccine Society 14 June 16:00
Negative balance forms in Azerbaijan's portfolio investment balance - Central Bank Finance 14 June 15:59
Iran to build some small-scale solar power plants across country Business 14 June 15:53
Dubai plane leasing firm DAE adds more banks to bond deal Arab World 14 June 15:44
Avigdor Liberman: There won't be tax hikes Israel 14 June 15:42
Central Bank of Azerbaijan records 1Q2021 growth in capital repatriation Finance 14 June 15:41
Iran expected to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan on agriculture sector Business 14 June 15:40
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Fuzuli' substation (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 15:35
Azerbaijani president views construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Victory road Politics 14 June 15:30
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial US 14 June 15:29
President Ilham Aliyev visits Ashaghy Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 15:29
AstraZeneca shots have good risk-benefit profile for over 60s Europe 14 June 15:26
Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in 24 hours Russia 14 June 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 14 June 15:22
Azerbaijani president awards martyr journalists Politics 14 June 15:20
Iran's oil minister speaks about energy subsidies Oil&Gas 14 June 15:19
Azerbaijan's import of Turkish carpets up Turkey 14 June 15:16
Iran kicks off building thermal power plant, backed by Russian funds Business 14 June 15:12
Pakistani Air Force delegation to visit Azerbaijan Politics 14 June 15:12
Iran interested in foreign investments in household appliances sector Business 14 June 15:10
Ukrainian companies ready to help optimize energy sector of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14 June 15:02
Growth in non-oil exports positively affects Azerbaijan's payment balance Finance 14 June 15:01
Turkmen manufacturer supplies dropped ceilings to Azerbaijan Construction 14 June 15:00
Kazakhstan talks ongoing measures to develop ecotourism Kazakhstan 14 June 14:54
TAP implementing over 60 projects in Northern Greece Oil&Gas 14 June 14:54
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks down Finance 14 June 14:51
Kazakhstan boosts revenue from pipeline transport y-o-y Oil&Gas 14 June 14:34
Iran's imports increase in 2 months, compared to preceding year Business 14 June 14:33
Opening of logistics center in Kars underway - Turkish minister (Exclusive) Business 14 June 14:32
