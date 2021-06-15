Shusha Declaration details: Azerbaijan-Turkey relations enter new stage (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:51)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a historic visit to the liberated city of Shusha and signed a historical declaration in the heart of the Nagorno-Karabakh region – Shusha on June 15, Trend reports.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations was signed between the two fraternal and friendly countries on a very important date for Azerbaijan - June 15 - the National Salvation Day, 100 years after the Treaty of Kars.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations is of exceptional political and historical significance.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, characterized by the statements of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev "One nation, two states" and founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow", were brought to the highest level and entered into new stage.

This historic document, being the logical result of the mutual coordination of the activity of the two fraternal countries to protect common interests, unite opportunities, as well as in regional and international strategic issues of mutual interest, will strengthen the international and regional role of Azerbaijan and Turkey and increase their authority.