Azerbaijani Parliament to hold special meeting with participation of Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elchin Mehidyev - Trend:

A special meeting with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan on June 16, Trend reports.

The Turkish president is expected to speak at the special meeting.

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on June 15 and.