Azerbaijani Parliament to hold special meeting with participation of Turkish president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
By Elchin Mehidyev - Trend:
A special meeting with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan on June 16, Trend reports.
The Turkish president is expected to speak at the special meeting.
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on June 15 and.
Latest
We saw love, affection and solidarity of entire Turkish people during war again - Azerbaijani president
Statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate in whole world - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents with spouses watch "Musical Heritage and Karabakh Horses on Jidir Plain" composition organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)
President Erdogan’s visit to Shusha - important for development of ties with Azerbaijan – Administration
We guide future generations by signing Declaration on allied relations in city of Shusha - President Aliyev
Issues of defense industry and mutual military assistance are reflected in Shusha Declaration - President Aliyev
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations contains very clear statements about opening of Zangazur corridor - Azerbaijani president
Today, we are setting unique example of cooperation and alliance on global scale - Azerbaijani president says
Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed in liberated city of Shusha after 100 years shows direction of our future cooperation - President ALiyev
Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to highest peak – President Aliyev
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents visit monuments of famous Azerbaijani personalities Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayov in Shusha (VIDEO)