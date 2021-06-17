Azerbaijani FM leaves for Turkey to participate in int’l forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on June 17.
During the visit, Bayramov is expected to deliver a speech at this event, as well as numerous bilateral meetings are expected to be held with both representatives of the Turkish side and representatives of other countries participating in the forum.
