OSCE MG has not been active in the settlement in Karabakh conflict - ex-ambassador

Politics 19 June 2021 12:34 (UTC+04:00)
OSCE MG has not been active in the settlement in Karabakh conflict - ex-ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend

The Minsk Group (MG) of the OSCE did not justify itself in the issue of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said, Trend reports.

Bryza made the remark during the panel discussion entitled ‘South Caucasus: New Opportunities for Regional Peace and Cooperation’ at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya (Turkey).

“The OSCE Minsk Group has not been active in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict lately,” the former ambassador stressed.

The ex-ambassador reminded that the most active in this direction were Russia and Turkey.

"At the moment, a Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan. The actions of the Russian peacekeepers have a positive effect on the situation," Bryza said.

He also praised the activities of Turkish observers in the Azerbaijani liberated lands.

Commenting on the fate of the OSCE Minsk Group, Bryza noted that its activities could be useful in the further development of relations between the parties, for example, in building trust between them.

