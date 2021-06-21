Azerbaijan believes Armenian authorities to draw correct conclusion having analyzed cause of internal crisis - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
Azerbaijan believes that having analyzed the cause of the internal crisis, the Armenian authorities will draw the correct conclusion, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.
Bayramov made the remark at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Trend reports on June 21.
