21 June 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Pakistan is one of a handful of countries that does not recognize Armenia due to its occupation of our lands and does not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Trend reports.

"This is another demonstration of fraternal relations between our countries. The Azerbaijani people are well aware of this."

"We are always clear about who supports Azerbaijan and who supported us during the war," the president said. "Therefore, it is not surprising that there are Pakistani flags throughout the city and country and this will strengthen the brotherhood between our countries and peoples. As you know, Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan in the issue of Kashmir. Our open position has been demonstrated many times. This position is based on justice, international law and our fraternal relations. We must support our brothers in all matters."

Pakistan is one of handful of countries that does not recognize Armenia due to its occupation of our lands and does not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Aliyev
