Prime Minister of Azerbaijan meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
Prime Minister Ali Asadov today met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
At the meeting, the successful development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations was noted with satisfaction, prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed.
