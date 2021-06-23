Large-scale work underway in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Large-scale work are underway in the territories of Azerbaijan previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Mustafayev made the speech during his trip to the liberated Aghdam city.

"During our visit to Aghdam, we watched the construction work. Roads, buildings, schools are being built here, the territory is being revived," the deputy PM said.