Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum (UPDATE)

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan and the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

The memorandum was signed at a meeting with the participation of the delegation of the Turkish Institution, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan to conduct an assessment mission in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, and the staff of the ombudsman's office.

In her speech at the meeting, Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva once again expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of fraternal Turkey for the moral support rendered to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Karabakh War.

Aliyeva stressed that the international community remains silent about the facts of gross violation of human rights by Armenia, which, disregarding the norms and principles of international law, kept 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory under occupation.

In turn, head of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey Suleyman Arslan, said that the visit of the Turkish delegation to Azerbaijan is of particular importance in terms of conducting an investigation in the liberated territories, which were affected as a result of the war.

Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aydin Safikhanli and deputy head of the office Rashid Rumzade informed the meeting participants about the work of the Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights.

The memorandum signed between the Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights and Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms, conducting joint training and research, enlightenment, as well as cooperation in other spheres. A press conference was held after the signing of the memorandum.

The Turkish delegation is expected to hold meetings in the Azerbaijani parliament, the Constitutional Court and the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan during the visit.