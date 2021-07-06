Issues of expanding ties between Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces discussed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov met with a delegation led by the commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz within its working visit to the country, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the Turkish delegation laid flowers at the grave of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev on the Alley of Honor. Then the guests visited the Martyrs' Alley, where they laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of Azerbaijan’s martyrs, who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, and at the memorial built in honor of the Turkish soldiers who died in 1918.

Lieutenant General Tahirov noted that the development of cooperation in the field of military aviation and the strengthening of ties between the air forces of the two countries contribute to the further increase in the combat capability of their armies.

General of the Turkish Army Kucukakyuz congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory [liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from Armenian occupation] in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, wished peace to the souls of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians who became martyrs and healing to the wounded.

Having highly appreciated the results of the international Anatolian Phoenix-2021 search and rescue exercises and the international Anatolian Eagle-2021 flight-tactical exercises, recently held in the Turkish city of Konya, the parties stressed that such exercises serve to improve the interaction between the air forces of the two countries.

The meeting participants also discussed issues of expanding ties between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, held an exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres.