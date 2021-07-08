Nizami Ganjavi International Center holding ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’ webinar (LIVE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) is holding a webinar on the topic of ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’, Trend reports.
The webinar is being moderated by Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair NGIC, former Vice-President of the World Bank.
The key note speaker will be Sefik Dzaferovic, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina
The list of speakers:
- Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2018
- Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the UNGA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador 2007, 2017-2018
- James Chau, UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador
- Chiril Gaburici, Prime Minister of Moldova 2015
- Igor Luksic, Prime Minister of Montenegro 2010-2012
- Djoomart Otorbayev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan 2014-2015
- Petre Roman, Prime Minister of Romania 1989-1991, Speaker of the Parliament 1996- 2000
- Nathalie De Gaulle, Partner & Co founder, Societer, Special Representative of NGIC on SDG
- Farida Allaghi, Former Libyan Ambassador to EU
- Rovshan Muradov, Secretary-General of NGIC
