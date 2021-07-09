Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey are confidently working together to build a useful, prosperous and dignified future for everyone, enabling the effective use of the region's resources, communication and logistical potential, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an appeal to the participants of the 24th Eurasian Economic Summit, Trend reports.

He said the Eurasian Economic Summit has been successfully promoting peace and dialogue for many years and has always made a valuable contribution to the development of cooperation in the Eurasian region as a platform for discussing new challenges in the era of globalization.

"This year's summit is being held under the motto “Humanity deserves better”, which has a great symbolic meaning. Today, every single one of us is responsible for the well-being of mankind, for the human factor to be at the center of all interests and policies on a global scale, and for people to live in a world they deserve. Along with the pandemic, our world is now facing the challenges of climate change and a number of risks that pose a threat to global security. All these problems are global, and their solution is possible only through global cooperation. Joint work on problems that pose a threat to humanity, ensuring justice, regional cooperation and eliminating inequality are also key conditions for a new geopolitical order,” the president said.

“Azerbaijan is currently pursuing a strategic course aimed at cooperation, peace and the establishment of a sustainable regional and global security system in the South Caucasus by dramatically changing the geopolitical and geo-economic reality as an important factor in this new geopolitical order. Brotherly Turkey has always supported us in this process, which put an end to crimes against humanity, occupation and opened the way for great development in the region," he said.

"Our victory in the Patriotic war and the current processes are the achievements of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and unshakable unity. The most important thing is the triumph of justice and development, which both countries value for themselves. The biggest contribution to the new geopolitical reality has been the signing of the Shusha Declaration. This historic document formalized the fraternal, friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the status of an alliance," President Aliyev said.

He noted that this high guarantee of security and peace is of strategic importance for Eurasia as a whole, including the South Caucasus.

“I believe that the discussions you hold at this meeting will be useful in identifying new prospects for cooperation for the benefit of mankind. I wish the Summit success," the president said.