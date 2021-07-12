Azerbaijan-EU exchange views on joint social projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan and the EU have a long history of active cooperation in the social sphere through joint projects, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at a farewell video conference meeting with Kestutis Jankauskas on the occasion of the completion of the term of his activity in Azerbaijan as the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

Stressing that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the close and lasting partnership with the EU, the minister said that in accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale reforms were carried out in the field of labor, employment and social protection.

The minister stressed the active cooperation with the EU in the process of these reforms.

Babayev also emphasized that such EU projects as TACIS, Twinning, as well as cooperation with the European Training Foundation, are important for social reforms and improvement of the social protection system.

Stressing the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU during the period of the activity of Jankauskas in Azerbaijan, Babayev thanked him for his contribution in this sphere.

In turn, Jankauskas stressed that he had very good impressions of Azerbaijan and its people. He expressed gratification with the development of cooperation in the social sphere.

The views on joint social projects with the EU were exchanged during the meeting.\