Positions of Azerbaijani army near Shusha city come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

On July 15 at night, the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the vicinity of the Shusha city came under fire by small arms, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The fire was opened by the illegal Armenian armed detachments that are in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed. Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the activity of the opposing side.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army Units.