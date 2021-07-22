President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Naftalan city (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
A 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten has been inaugurated in Naftalan city.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
