Russia pays special attention to situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border – MFA

Russia, which has close relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, pays special attention to the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and of course, in the Karabakh region, where the peacekeeping contingent has been stationed, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on July 22.

"The Russian side continues to make a significant contribution to maintaining stability, establishing peaceful life in the Karabakh region,” Zakharova said. “We are assisting to build confidence-building measures between Baku and Yerevan. We continue to work to ensure access to the region for the mission of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UNESCO.”

“Of course, we regret any escalation of tension on certain sections of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” the spokesperson added. “The border incidents must be solved exclusively through the political and diplomatic measures.”

“Sustainable de-escalation can only be ensured by the immediate beginning of the work on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia with its further demarcation,” the spokesperson said. “We are ready to back up these efforts with the cartographic information that we have.”

“The Russian side has prepared a number of documents that can transform the discussions into a constructive sphere," the spokesperson said.

Zakharova stressed that the trilateral working group created in accordance with the agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, co-chaired by the vice-prime ministers, held several rounds of substantive discussions, outlined a set of necessary measures to restore transport and economic ties.

"We expect that it will be able to restore its meetings soon and from our point of view, this would allow it to proceed to the phased implementation of joint infrastructure projects," the spokesperson said.