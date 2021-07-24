There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for ​​Dashkasan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

There are concrete plans on the development of iron ore deposits, which is a traditional sector for ​​Dashkasan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"Some time ago, a special program was designed on my instructions and public investment was attracted. At the same time, thousands of jobs will be created and our dependence on imports will be reduced. Because over the past five years – and the presentation shows that – the country spent a total of 1.7 billion manats on the imports of iron products," he said.

“The development of this sector will allow to dramatically reduce our dependence on imports, will create a more viable value chain and, at the same time, we will have export opportunities. The development of Azerbaijan's mining industry must follow this path today,” President Aliyev said.

“I must also say that this field has great prospects in the liberated lands. As you know, foreign companies have been illegally exploiting our gold and other mines for many years. This is a crime. I have already said this but I want to say it again. These companies have two options: either they will pay us compensation and accept our terms or face the other alternative of resolving this issue in the legal plain. I must also say that all the preparations are nearing completion. All our gold deposits illegally exploited by foreign companies in both Zangilan and Kalbajar districts have been analyzed. International consultants have been invited. I want to say again that they should reimburse the damage caused of their own free will, pay for the damages to the Azerbaijani state and only then can they live comfortably. Otherwise, these companies have operations in other places and their business reputation will be severely damaged. In any case, we have explicitly defined our position,” the head of state said.