Armenia must stay away from escalation policy - Turkish official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Armenia must stay away from escalation policy, Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his visit to Baku.

To solve its problems, Armenia must stay away from the habit of relying on other countries outside the region, Kurtulmus said.

“As the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated after Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh war, the sure way to solve problems is to create a platform between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia, and Armenia. The problems between Azerbaijan and Armenia can be resolved via negotiations," said Kurtulmus.

"Relying on external forces and the foreign diaspora, making attempts to create tension is not in the interests of the Armenian people. I think that a more restrained behavior of Armenia at the next stage will benefit its future,” the deputy chairman noted.