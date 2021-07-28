Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar district were once again subjected to fire - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Armenia armed forces units continue to commit provocations on the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On July 28, starting from about 00:50 the Armenian armed forces units from the combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers have once again subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar region".

As a result of shelling, Azerbaijan Army’s two servicemen, Aliyev Sadig Nizami and Imranli Imran Dilgam were wounded. The servicemen were provided with urgent medical assistance. There is no danger to their life.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are undertaking adequate retaliatory actions.

"We reaffirm that Armenia bears full responsibility for the escalation of tensions along the state border between the two countries".