Trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan continues in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial on the criminal case of Armenians previously accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan) continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

Witnesses are giving testimony at the trial chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, and the documents on the case are under consideration.

As stated in the indictment, Davtyan and Sujyan, having entered into a conspiracy, illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan, collected information of a military nature and handed it over to the special services of Armenia, having committed espionage.

So, in 2019, the special services of Armenia attracted them to collaboration. In September 2020, they entered the territory of Azerbaijan from Goris (Armenia), joined an illegal armed group, and illegally acquired weapons and ammunition. Davtyan and Sujyan collected information about the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the territories where military operations were conducted, about the number of military personnel, as well as other data, which they handed over to the Armenian special services.

On November 11, 2020, Davtyan and Sujyan were detained by the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces while walking along the Lachin corridor to Shusha.

Davtyan and Sujyan were charged under Articles 228 (illegal possession of weapons), 276 (espionage), 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law) and 318 (illegal crossing of the state border) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.