Prosecutor in Baku demands long-term imprisonment for Armenians accused of espionage

Politics 28 July 2021 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:26

TİTLE CHANGED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial on the criminal case of Armenians previously accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan) continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

At the meeting, chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, witness Vidadi Orujaliyev gave testimony. Another witness couldn’t take part in the trial.

The court was presented with a certificate from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense that Lieutenant Colonel Vugar Abdullayev, who was supposed to testify, was on duty regarding a special assignment. Therefore, in the near future, he will not be able to attend the trial.

At the same time, Abdullaev confirmed the testimony given by him during the investigation. They were announced at the meeting at his request.

The materials on the criminal case have begun to be studied at the trial.

Then Gevorg Sujyan spoke, who stated that he apologized for what he had done. “We apologize to everyone, I beg your pardon,” he said.

Accused Davit Davtyan also asked for forgiveness for what he had done.

Then the judicial investigation was declared completed.

The floor was given to the prosecutor, who demanded imprisonment for 16 years for each of the accused. After serving their sentence, they will be deported from Azerbaijan.

The process continues.

As stated in the indictment, Davtyan and Sujyan, having entered into a conspiracy, illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan, collected information of a military nature and handed it over to the special services of Armenia, having committed espionage.

So, in 2019, the special services of Armenia attracted them to collaboration. In September 2020, they entered the territory of Azerbaijan from Goris (Armenia), joined an illegal armed group, and illegally acquired weapons and ammunition. Davtyan and Sujyan collected information about the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the territories where military operations were conducted, about the number of military personnel, as well as other data, which they handed over to the Armenian special services.

On November 11, 2020, Davtyan and Sujyan were detained by the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces while walking along the Lachin corridor to Shusha.

Davtyan and Sujyan were charged under Articles 228 (illegal possession of weapons), 276 (espionage), 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law) and 318 (illegal crossing of the state border) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

