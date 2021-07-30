Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to families of those killed in wildfires in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended condolences to the families of those killed in the wildfires in Turkey, Trend reports.

"We were shocked by the incessant forest fires in brotherly Turkey, as well as the death of three people in Antalya", said the minister.

The Minister expressed condolences to the families of the victims:

"We ask the mercy of Allah for those killed in the fire. In these difficult days we are next to brotherly Turkey, and we are ready to provide any support," the minister wrote.