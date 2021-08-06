Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency employee hit by mine in Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6
Trend:
Employee of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency was hit by a mine in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district, Trend reports.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects training range under construction in Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani commission on "Convention for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict" holds first meeting (PHOTO)