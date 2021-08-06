Armenia tramples on int’l law by not fulfilling decision of European Court - Chiragov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia refused to comply with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights dated June 16, 2015 in the case "Chiragov and Others v. Armenia" and thus grossly violates international law during six years, member of the Chiragov family, Elkhan Chiragov told Trend on Aug. 6.

Chiragov stressed that Armenia was recognized as an occupying country in the decision of the European Court.

"The decision of the European Court of Human Rights on this case is the first and so far the only document of an international judicial body that recognizes violation of property rights of Azerbaijani internally displaced people (IDPs) in the lands previously occupied by Armenia and confirms the fact of occupation,” member of the Chiragov family added.

“This decision proves that Armenia is an occupying country, that it occupied and destroyed Azerbaijani territories,” Chiragov said. “In accordance with the document, Armenia must compensate for the damage caused to us.”

“However, despite a lot of time passing by, the Armenian side still has not paid any compensation,” the member of the Chiragov family said. “Armenia, as always, grossly tramples on international law and ignores the decision of the international court.”

“We will again appeal to the European Court, which is responsible for the implementation of this decision, and we will achieve this.”

“The compensation that Armenia must pay is nothing compared to the material and moral damage inflicted on us,” Chiragov said. “We went to our homeland after 30 years and saw that the Armenians destroyed everything. It is terrible and it is difficult to describe it."