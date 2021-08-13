Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Turkish president (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the victims of floods on August 13, Trend reports.

“Dear Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

I have been deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction caused by floods in Kastamonu, Sinop, and Bartin.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families, and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest those killed in peace!”

The president said in the letter.