Azerbaijani President: We fought the war with dignity and followed all the rules of war

Politics 14 August 2021 21:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President: We fought the war with dignity and followed all the rules of war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Trend:

“During the second Karabakh war, Armenia began to be defeated on the battlefield from day one. Every single day for 44 days, we were moving forward. There wasn’t a single day when we would take a step back. We did not step back even for maneuvering purposes,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by CNN Turk TV channel.

“Realizing its imminent defeat, Armenia constantly fired at our cities and villages with ballistic missiles and artillery to stop us and inflict great damage on the civilian population. As a result, more than 100 civilians, including women and children, were killed. There are these images. Ganja, Barda, Aghdam, Goranboy, Naftalan, Tartar, Fuzuli and other cities were fired at every day,” the head of state said.

“About 20,000 rockets landed on the city of Tartar – not a big city. But they could not break the will of the Azerbaijani people. People who lost their loved ones, relatives and friends were saying that we should only move forward. In other words, this inhuman behavior of the Armenians did not bring them any benefit. They just showed themselves as savages in the eyes of the world once again. We did not respond to that. This is why the losses among the civilian population on the Armenian side are very small, about 30, and the vast majority of them were involved in the hostilities. There is also video footage of that. We saw that there were civilians near some artillery installations and, of course, they lost their lives when we fired at them. There was no destruction in the Karabakh region – in the places occupied by Armenians and places they lived in. In other words, this shows again that we fought the war with dignity and followed all the rules of war,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

