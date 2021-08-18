Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani positions (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani positions in Istisu village (Kalbajar district) and Galakand village (Gadabay district) from the positions in Basarkechar and Shishgaya settlements of Basarkechar district on Aug.17 from 21:55 (GMT +4) to 01:00 Aug.18, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The personnel of the Azerbaijani troops suffered no casualties.

The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen.