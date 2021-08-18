Azerbaijani peacekeepers safely evacuating French citizens from Kabul airport (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 14:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani peacekeepers of 120 people, together with Turkish forces, continue to perform official duties to ensure the safety of the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, Trend reports.

In the morning of August 17, Azerbaijani peacekeepers ensured the safe evacuation of more than 100 employees of the UN and other international organizations from the Kabul International Airport

Moreover, the peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan is currently providing the evacuation of about 100 French citizens leaving Afghanistan in a hurry.

The Azerbaijani servicemen are performing their humanitarian mission with dignity, impartiality and at the highest level.

The service of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan is yet another proof of Azerbaijan's commitment to global security, MP of Azerbaijan Javid Osmanov said, commenting on the evacuation of foreign citizens from the Kabul International Airport.

“France came out with a very biased position towards Azerbaijan, despite the fact that it is one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and participated in the negotiations, which means it should have remained neutral. Unfortunately, France came out with an unambiguously pro-Armenian position both in the 44-day second Karabakh war and in the post-war period. But Azerbaijan continues to make its contribution to international security,” Osmanov said.

“Despite France's biased position, Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate its adherence to international law. Therefore, the Azerbaijani peacekeepers serving in Afghanistan ensure the safe evacuation of representatives of the UN and other international organizations. Thus, Azerbaijan again demonstrates a specific position. The entire world sees the support that Azerbaijan provides to international security. I think that the French government will soon abandon its preconceived position,” said the MP.