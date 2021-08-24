UNESCO mission has already been created, but now Armenia is objecting again - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

Trend:

After the war was over, we received the signals from UNESCO that they want to come, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva on August 24 in Baku.

“So now the war is over, the conflict is resolved, there is nothing to talk about what happened. We need to look to the future and of course, our main concern now is a restoration of destroyed territories which are in full devastation. Of course, we count on the future cooperation with the United Nations on these issues, issues related to humanitarian situation, issues related to our plans with the restoration of the liberated territories. Of course, we will need more interaction with UN institutions. As you probably know we also are in contact with UNESCO, and we have been waiting for UNESCO for almost 30 years. I don’t know whether you know it or not, a couple of years ago, last time when we invited UNESCO to come, that was of course, the time of occupation, to come and to see what has been done to our territories. Because the OSCE Minsk Group twice sent a fact-finding mission to the occupied territories. We have been asking them to send another mission, but they did not. We’ve been asking UNESCO to come and to see the damage to our historical monuments caused by Armenian aggressors and they refused. UNESCO officials were saying that UNESCO is not involved in political issues. But after the war was over, we received the signals from UNESCO that they want to come. Of course, we expressed our surprise because they were not coming for almost 30 years, when we have been asking them. They decided to come after the war. Therefore, we, of course, agreed to that and as far as I know the last information was that their mission have been already created but now Armenia is objecting again. Therefore, it’s again delayed,” said the head of state.