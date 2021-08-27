Azerbaijani artillerymen perform night firing at 'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

The 'Masters of Artillery Fire', being held within the International Army Games 2021, continues in Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

At the next stage of the competition, in which 9 countries take part, the tasks were completed in the night time. At this stage, the teams, using night vision devices, overcame various obstacles along the route on armored personnel carriers, launched fire from mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns at targets. Azerbaijani servicemen destroyed all targets with precise fire.

According to the results of the second stage, the first place was taken by artillerymen from Kazakhstan, the second place - from Russia, the third - Azerbaijani artillerymen.

The 'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition consists of three stages.