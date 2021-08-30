Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

The progress of events, the second Karabakh war and the actions of international forces show that this issue [the conflict with Armenia] could never be resolved through negotiations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Trend reports.

"As you know, the process of negotiations lasted for about 30 years, but to no avail," the president said. "Because they wanted us, the Azerbaijanis, to come to terms with this situation."

"They tried to portray this situation, i.e. the frozen conflict, as a no-alternative option," President Aliyev said. "We had a completely different opinion, and I never hid that. I said that if the issue was not resolved peacefully, we would restore our territorial integrity through war. All norms and principles of international law recognize this right. The UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and historical justice gave us this right. And we achieved this."