Azerbaijan, Turkey continue "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces continue "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Turkish Konya, Trend reports on Sept.7 referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of the exercises, military pilots of the two countries carried out combat flights in the daylight hours.

The flights were preceded by a briefing on the operation plan, weather conditions, and other technical issues.

Within a joint operation, the Azerbaijani and Turkish pilots successfully fulfilled the task of destroying the simulated enemy's air defense systems, strategic facilities, and aircraft ensuring the defense of these facilities.

The Azerbaijani military pilots are participating in the exercises on Su-25 attack aircraft and MiG-29 jet fighters.

The exercises will last until September 17.