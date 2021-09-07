Azerbaijan's paralympians brought the country great joy - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan's paralympic athletes brought the country great joy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
The president made the remark while receiving Farid Gayibov in a video format, regarding his appointment as Minister of Youth and Sports.
