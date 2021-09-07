Azerbaijan's paralympians brought the country great joy - President Aliyev

Politics 7 September 2021 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's paralympians brought the country great joy - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan's paralympic athletes brought the country great joy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.

The president made the remark while receiving Farid Gayibov in a video format, regarding his appointment as Minister of Youth and Sports.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
President Ilham Aliyev: The younger generation should avoid negative external influences
President Ilham Aliyev: The younger generation should avoid negative external influences
President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is known worldwide as a sports country
President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is known worldwide as a sports country
Shortcomings in sports sector to be seriously investigated - Azerbaijani president
Shortcomings in sports sector to be seriously investigated - Azerbaijani president
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: The younger generation should avoid negative external influences Politics 14:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is known worldwide as a sports country Politics 14:20
Shortcomings in sports sector to be seriously investigated - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:19
Schools in Azerbaijan to resume work Society 14:14
Azerbaijan's paralympians brought the country great joy - President Aliyev Politics 14:14
Azerbaijan looks forward to boosting fruit exports Economy 14:13
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Politics 14:03
Resuming Vienna talks affects inflation in Iran - Tehran Chamber of Commerce Iran 13:51
Azerbaijan ready to normalize relations with Armenia, says Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 13:48
Farid Gayibov appointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Politics 13:47
Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan discuss possibility of restoring direct Bishkek-Baku flights Transport 13:44
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 7 Society 13:43
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port increases Transport 13:39
Activities in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port decrease Transport 13:29
Azerbaijan's non-oil export value up in 8M2021 Business 13:28
LUKOIL considering options for partnership in methanol production Oil&Gas 13:22
Iran's tomato exports down - TPOI Business 13:15
Iran shares data on domestic production of catalysts in petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 13:11
LUKOIL looking ahead to profitability of West Qurna-2 project Oil&Gas 12:59
Mubadala Petroleum, Eni sign MoU to cooperate on energy transition Arab World 12:58
Biden to visit NY, NJ to view Hurricane Ida's destruction US 12:55
Azerbaijan's Council on Agrarian Subsidies reveals subsidy rates for 2022 Economy 12:51
Shares of Uzvtortsvetmet put up for sale in Uzbekistan Finance 12:33
British sportscar maker Lotus plans China sales expansion to take on Porsche Europe 12:28
Farmers in Azerbaijan can use subsidies within two years from issuance date - ministry Economy 12:27
Tbilisi International Airport sees increase in passenger traffic Transport 12:25
Turkmenistan to increase electricity export to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 12:21
Russia, Syrian helicopter pilots conduct first joint exercise in desert Russia 12:19
Cargo movements in Iranian ports increase - Ports and Maritime Organization Transport 12:11
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 7 Uzbekistan 12:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint naval training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:03
Azerbaijan to provide subsidies to farmers engaged in liberated lands Economy 11:54
Azerbaijan's 10th place at Paralympic Games in Tokyo - big victory, deputy minister says Society 11:52
Azerbaijan to start issuing subsidies to farmers depending on production volume - ministry Economy 11:47
Output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields revealed Oil&Gas 11:46
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 7 Georgia 11:45
Another group of athletes back in Azerbaijan from Tokyo Paralympics (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:37
Uzbekistan Railways held discussions with domestic and foreign investors Business 11:35
US dollar reaches record price in Uzbekistan Finance 11:32
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 11:30
Turkish energy ministry re-extends TPAO license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 11:22
Kazakhstan increases import of Swiss made goods Business 11:21
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry talks vaccination of adolescents against COVID-19 Society 11:19
Iran boost exports to Lebanon Business 11:18
Kazakhstan records monthly inflation growth in August 2021 Kazakhstan 11:13
Azerbaijan increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11:08
Uzbekistan plans to triple production of pharmaceuticals Business 10:57
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture Jihad announces new prices for guaranteed purchase of agricultural products Business 10:55
Latest data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports published Turkey 10:53
Executive Power in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul to engage repair services via tender Tenders 10:52
Number of vehicles handled by Turkish ports during 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 10:51
President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 10:50
Turkey reveals total number of ships received by domestic ports in 8M2021 Turkey 10:40
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:39
Financial Times talks downward trend in global wheat production Business 10:39
EXPRO reveals plans for capex by late 2021 Oil&Gas 10:37
IMF expects annual inflation rise in Azerbaijan Finance 10:35
Uzbekinvest, ICIEC to jointly insure regional investment projects Finance 10:32
EXPRO to spend almost half of research & dev’t spending on carbon reduction Oil&Gas 10:30
EXPRO’s total revenue grows with strong performance in 2 regions Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran’s exports from Mirjaveh border checkpoint up Business 10:17
IMF forecasts economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 10:17
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan plans to end 2021 with profit - chairman Finance 10:16
Iranian currency rates for September 7 Finance 10:13
Swiss Stadler company seeking contribution to tram transport dev't in Azerbaijan Transport 10:13
Iran expects Home Appliance Industries to improve Iran 10:12
London takes aim at New York with five-year financial plan Europe 10:00
Peruvian President reports of agreement on domestic production of Sputnik V Russia 09:56
Iran's share of non-oil exports in region declines - Trade Promotion Organization Business 09:55
Iran eyes co-op with Afghanistan in industrial sector Iran 09:50
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts to purchase IT equipment via tender Tenders 09:45
Swiss Stadler ready to supply additional trains to Azerbaijan Transport 09:45
Association of European Businesses, Uzbek EUROUZ signs Memorandum of Cooperation Business 09:43
Azerbaijan to vaccinate citizens aged 16-18 against COVID-19 - Health Ministry Society 09:35
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy vehicle via tender Tenders 09:32
Azerbaijan, Turkey continue "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:31
Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment Oil&Gas 09:26
Azerbaijani-Arabian joint energy projects to save millions of CBM of natural gas per year Oil&Gas 09:23
Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 bln-plus stimulus package Other News 08:43
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays official visit to Switzerland Kazakhstan 08:26
Azerbaijan, UNIDO working to finalize five-year Cooperation Framework Business 08:00
S.Korea tests first submarine-launched ballistic missile Other News 07:41
Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep Business 07:05
Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks Israel 06:44
Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:57
Guinea coup leader promises national government as politicians arrested Other News 05:11
Algeria police arrest 27 suspected members of separatist group Arab World 04:06
G20 ministers agree on plan to provide poor countries with COVID-19 vaccines World 03:07
Saudi Arabia announces project to revive historic Jeddah Arab World 02:32
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Kitimat, Canada Other News 02:02
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations Other News 01:35
Brazil football legend Pele recovering after tumor operation World 00:57
Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan - WHO World 00:29
Turkey keen to create technopark in Uzbekistan Turkey 00:00
UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln Europe 6 September 23:29
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 6 September 22:54
Austria to give Iran 1mn Covid-19 vaccines Iran 6 September 22:34
Turkey launches COVID-19 test scheme for the unvaccinated Turkey 6 September 22:30
Turkey may consider foreign partnership for gas extraction Oil&Gas 6 September 22:23
Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida US 6 September 21:57
All news