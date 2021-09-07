France supports int'l efforts to search for missing persons of first Karabakh war - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7

Trend:

France has contributed more than half a million euros to support the search of Azerbaijanis still missing from the first Karabakh war, French Ambassador in Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross said, Trend reports.

"In 2021, France has contributed more than half a million euros in voluntary contributions to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its work in search of the nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis still missing from the first Karabakh war," he wrote.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.