EU wants to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to build different kind of future – EU Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The EU wants to work together with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help to build a different kind of future, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar told Trend.

“The important thing is that our leaders after the Second World War decided that we have to find a new way to try to live together and move forward,” the EU Representative said.

“With this experience of the EU there is something that we can provide for Azerbaijan, Armenia and to the South Caucasus as a whole,” he said.

“Our experience of overcoming the bitter legacy of two world wars is a possible path forward here,” Klaar added.

Commenting of the destruction of cultural and historical monuments [of Armenia on Azerbaijan's previously occupied lands], he stressed that thirty years of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia had left very bitter scars.

“We have to remember that war is a horrible thing. In Europe, we also had churches, graveyards and monuments destroyed after both world wars. As I said before, we had to look forward to rebuilding a better Europe. It is the kind of example that we hope to be able to provide here,” Klaar said.

