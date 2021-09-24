We have around 4,000 citizens registered as missing persons from the first Karabakh War, Armenia must provide us with information about their fate - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

We have around 4,000 citizens registered as missing persons from the first Karabakh War. Armenia must provide us with information about their fate, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech presented during the annual General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government, Trend reports.

"We have solid proofs that almost all of them have been tortured and killed, and buried in mass graves by Armenian military in violation of international humanitarian law. In April 2021, remains of 12 civilians killed by Armenian war criminals have been identified in liberated Bashlibel village of Kalbajar district in a mass grave.

Armenia must bear state responsibility for military aggression and other grave crimes committed against Azerbaijan under international law and the Charter of the United Nations," the head of state said.