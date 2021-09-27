Azerbaijanis turned 30-year old pain into joy - Turkish president's administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijanis turned the 30-year old pain into joy, the head of the Communications Department of Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, Trend reports.

Altun made the post related to Azerbaijan marking the Remembrance day on September 27, which marks the first anniversary of the second Karabakh war.

Altun noted that on this day, Azerbaijan, relying on the requirements of international law, launched a military operation against the Armenian occupation, which has been going on for decades.

Altun congratulated the brotherly Azerbaijan with liberating the Karabakh region from the occupation in 44 days.

The decision was made to annually mark September 27 as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020 as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and sacrificing their lives, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.