Personnel of Defense Ministry and Internal Troops of MIA hold solemn march in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

A memorial ceremony was held in Shusha, Azerbaijan on the occasion of the anniversary of the beginning of the second Karabakh war, Trend reports via press service of the Ministry of Defense.

At the event dedicated to the Remembrance Day, a moment of silence was held to honor the memory of brave martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, volleys were fired in their memory, and the national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed to the accompaniment of a military orchestra.

The speakers at the event expressed their admiration to the glorious Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as spoke about examples of heroism and bravery of our servicemen during the war.

At the end of the ceremony, the personnel of the units of the Ministry of Defense and the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs marched through the central streets of the city of Shusha.