Azerbaijani defense minister meets new commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaija's Karabakh, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin, Trend reports on Sept.28 citing the press service of the ministry.

The meeting parties discussed situation in Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia’s prime minister].

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov [the previous commander of the peacekeeping contingent].

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.