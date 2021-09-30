Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss bilateral military co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.30

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed issues of military cooperation between the rocket artillery troops of the two countries, Trend reports on Sept.30 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, discussions on the development of the rocket artillery troops took place during a working meeting with the Belarusian delegation in Baku.

The meeting parties also exchanged views on military and military-technical cooperation in the mentioned sphere, its expansion, and mutual exchange of experience.

Within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation of Belarus will attend the military units of the rocket artillery troops.