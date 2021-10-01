Bodies of about 150 people who went missing during Second Karabakh War found up to date - General Prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Trend:

The bodies of about 150 people who went missing during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War were found up to date, General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, work continues on the search for citizens who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

The Prosecutor General noted that cooperation with the relevant government agencies and law enforcement agencies of other countries is being carried out.

"After the end of the Second Karabakh War, the bodies of about 150 missing citizens were found. The bodies were found in the liberated territories. The opposite side also handed over the bodies to us. Work in this direction continues," Aliyev said.