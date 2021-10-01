Azerbaijan finds body of one of 7 servicemen who went missing during Patriotic War (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 10:27

The body of one of the 7 Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during the second Patriotic War of Azerbaijan has been found, General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, during the first Karabakh war, four thousand people were missing, and seven people were missing during the second Karabakh war.

"In recent days, the remains of another dead serviceman were found in the territories where the hostilities were taking place. At present, his identity is being established by DNA," Aliyev said.