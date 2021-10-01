Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree

Politics 1 October 2021 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the reconstruction of Zykh-Hovsan road in Baku’s Surakhany district on October 1, Trend reports.

According to the document, in order to reconstruct Zykh-Hovsan road connecting two settlements with the population of 58,000 people from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 ‘Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state investments (investment costs)’, 4.9 million manat ($2.8 million) was allocated the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves grow by nearly 15%
Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves grow by nearly 15%
NCOC talks progress on Marine Access Channels project in Caspian Sea
NCOC talks progress on Marine Access Channels project in Caspian Sea
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down by over 10% - OPEC
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down by over 10% - OPEC
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan’s proven gas reserves grow by nearly 15% Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree Politics 14:53
Kazakh Kazatomprom subsidiary opens tenders to buy pumps Tenders 14:52
İnflation in Uzbekistan rises insignificantly for September 2021 Business 14:51
Iranian president promises to tackle problems facing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 14:49
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases Finance 14:36
Iran to prioritize supporting domestic vaccines manufacturers - President Raisi Business 14:33
NCOC talks progress on Marine Access Channels project in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 14:33
Spanish company delivers second electric train to Uzbekistan Transport 14:20
Russia's 'Innopolis' special economic zone to assist Uzbek start-ups ICT 14:19
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhtelecom sells shares in mobile operator via stock exchange ICT 14:17
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down by over 10% - OPEC Oil&Gas 14:16
Uzbekistan invites Election Commission of India representatives ahead of presidential election Uzbekistan 14:16
Czech companies have potential to participate in Azerbaijan's 'smart projects' - minister (PHOTO) Economy 14:16
India, UK likely to announce ‘green grid’ at COP26 summit Other News 14:15
US Senate Majority Leader Calls For Strengthening Economic Ties With India Other News 14:14
Georgia reveals its top export destinations for 8M2021 Business 14:14
Azerbaijan's working group holds meeting on energy supply of liberated territories Society 14:00
Azerbaijan working on creation of Electronic Prosecutor's Office system Society 13:56
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Office awards Trend News Agency (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:55
Kazakh Air Astana proposes to postpone repairs at local refineries Oil&Gas 13:52
Volume of private investment allocated for Azerbaijan’s agricultural parks revealed Economy 13:35
ADB allocates loan to Uzbek Sanoat Qurilish Bank Finance 13:22
Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat Shipyard completes repair and modernization of dredger (VIDEO) Transport 13:21
Work underway to create forest park of Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood in liberated Jabrayil Society 13:20
AzerGold CJSC increases export of products in 8M2021 Economy 13:19
Uzbek IT companies to benefit from co-op with Russian Innopolis (Exclusive) ICT 13:18
BOTAS increases gas imports by over 50% Oil&Gas 12:58
OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market Arab World 12:35
Gas prices in Europe set historical record reaching 100 euro per 1 MWh Europe 12:32
Top 10 countries in terms of Equinor’s income before tax Oil&Gas 11:59
Armenia's leadership must be brought to justice in int'l courts - Prosecutor General Politics 11:57
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 1 Georgia 11:54
Over half of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation via 'Single Window' falls on air transport for 9M2021 Economy 11:54
Azerbaijani exports of non-oil products by SOEs almost doubles y-o-y Economy 11:50
Ranking of Equinor’s host countries in terms of revenue Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:45
Equinor discloses volume of global investments Oil&Gas 11:38
S.Korea extends social distancing curbs as COVID-19 cases rise in Seoul Other News 11:31
Equinor reveals taxes paid to host government in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:26
US and Israeli Ambassadors visit Azerbaijan's Krasnaya Sloboda village (ФОТО) Politics 11:22
Bodies of about 150 people who went missing during Second Karabakh War found up to date - General Prosecutor Politics 10:45
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 1 Uzbekistan 10:44
Azerbaijan takes measures to bring foreign companies to justice for illegal activity in Karabakh during occupation - Prosecutor General Politics 10:43
Eni, IRENA to join forces to accelerate energy transition Oil&Gas 10:42
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general talks completed criminal cases Society 10:39
Azerbaijan finds body of one of 7 servicemen who went missing during Patriotic War Politics 10:27
Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis in Patriotic War - Prosecutor General Politics 10:23
Oil slips as OPEC+ considers boosting output in tight market Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijani gas to cover up to 40% of Bulgarian demand Oil&Gas 10:16
Kazakhstan, Russia ready to synchronize highway construction Transport 10:10
Dubai expo will strengthen India-UAE ties: minister Other News 09:58
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration Politics 09:55
Indian Foreign Secretary scheduled to visit Colombo soon Other News 09:51
Working Group on environmental issues held regular meeting in liberated lands of Azerbaijan Economy 09:49
India, Australia sign terms of reference for conduct of navy to navy talks Other News 09:44
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy capacitors Tenders 09:38
Uzbek Agrobank signs agreements with German, Russian banks Finance 09:38
Indian minister urges U.S. firms to push for trade agreement Other News 09:37
Piyush Goyal proposes $1 trillion target for India-US trade Other News 09:35
Star classification system for hotels in Azerbaijan is based on European standards - Tourism Board Society 09:20
Azerbaijani State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance to set tariffs for paid services Society 09:19
SK additionally invests $55 million in U.S. alternative milk maker Business 08:55
Zoom, Five9 to terminate nearly $15 bln all-stock deal after shareholder vote ICT 08:26
Azerbaijan-EU partnership further strengthened during COVID-19 crisis - Commission Economy 08:01
Iran aims to raise gas export to Turkmenistan and Iraq Oil&Gas 07:42
China hikes 2021 rare earth quotas by 20% to record highs Business 07:03
Domestic sales of Samsung's new foldable smartphones to top 1 mln units ICT 06:31
South Korea's exports set fresh high in Sept. on solid shipments of chips Economy 05:52
Honda developing flying car Transport 05:14
Facebook faces scrutiny ща US lawmakers ICT 04:33
Urbanizing secondary cities may help promote Uzbekistan’s regional development – ADB Construction 03:52
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations Uzbekistan 03:25
Saudi sees fuller state coffers next year on surging oil prices Oil&Gas 02:53
Chinese EV maker NIO opens first NIO House in Norway Business 02:15
GM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage Business 01:36
Turkey reports 29,104 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:05
Third phase of Sputnik V tests among elderly patients over in Russia Russia 00:32
Azerbaijan created high tech modern army while Armenia played deceitful political games - Lithuanian journalist Politics 00:01
Ethiopia orders expulsion of 7 top UN officials for ‘meddling’ Other News 30 September 23:34
Google tells court 'staggering' $5 bln EU antitrust fine flawed ICT 30 September 23:05
UN International Court to consider Azerbaijan's case against Armenia Politics 30 September 22:29
Iran FM receives credentials of envoys from six countries Politics 30 September 22:05
Israel, US and Azerbaijan investing in diversity and tolerance - ambassador Azerbaijan 30 September 21:59
Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021 Turkey 30 September 21:38
President Zurabishvili meets CEC chair, int’l observers ahead of October 2 elections Georgia 30 September 21:35
US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from two wells in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 30 September 21:27
Azerbaijan continues military exercises jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 September 21:05
Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency to monitor roads from satellite (PHOTO) Society 30 September 20:57
British School in Baku covers expenses for education of martyrs' children (PHOTO) Society 30 September 20:48
Azerbaijan to issue first national and int’l certificates to 17 hotels Society 30 September 20:33
Azerbaijan develops new standards and approaches for distribution of permit forms Transport 30 September 20:32
EBRD, IFC to acquire stakes in Uzbek TBC Bank Finance 30 September 20:16
USAID-supported regional reforms lead to clean, affordable electricity in Central Asia - embassy Oil&Gas 30 September 19:51
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign agreement on energy co-op (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 30 September 19:49
Azerbaijan signs contracts with Turkish companies for ore deposits exploitation (PHOTO) Economy 30 September 19:47
EAEU countries decrease volume of wheat exports to Azerbaijan Business 30 September 19:45
Azerbaijan continues to increase exports Business 30 September 19:36
Azerbaijani border guard injured due to mine explosion in Zangilan district Society 30 September 19:26
Azerbaijani private non-oil companies increase exports Economy 30 September 19:12
All news