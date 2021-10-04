President Aliyev to former Armenian president: I am standing in Sugovushan, if you are a man, come over here

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4

Trend:

I am standing in Sugovushan, which you call “Madagiz”. If you are a man, come over here, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressing former Armenian President Serzhik Sargsyan during a speech in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district on October 3, Trend reports.

“An analysis of the war shows again that it was the likes of Serzhik Sarkisyan who lost the war. He now wants to blame the defeat on Pashinyan, as if it is Pashinyan who is to blame. Pashinyan came to power in 2018. Could he have created an army in just two years? Or could he have destroyed a “strong” and “formidable” army? It is Serzhik who created this army. Serzhik was the minister of defense in Armenia. Serzhik was the prime minister of Armenia. He was the head of the Presidential Administration and head of the Ministry of Security. He was president for 10 years. Who created this army if not Serzhik? By crushing that army, we have destroyed Serzhik and those like him. Let him not blame this defeat on Pashinyan. What Pashinyan did is another matter, but we have defeated Serzhik, brought him to his knees, broke his back. He knelt before us, the army he had built was on its knees before us. I am here today as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in the territory of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region. If Serzhik is a man, let him come here instead of talking of manhood. He talks about manhood in the Caucasus. First of all, his nation has nothing to do with the Caucasus. They are a settlers here and everyone knows where they came from. Secondly, if you are talking about manhood, come here as a man. Look, I am standing here. I am standing in Sugovushan, which you call “Madagiz”. If you are a man, come over here. Otherwise, you can't make a hero out of yourself by sitting and crowing there in Yerevan. I once told him to throw away the scrap he was still carrying on his chest. Those medals are not worth a penny. He was given the best punishment by the Armenian people themselves, who kicked him out of office in 2018. In the 2018 elections, he committed yet another fraud by allegedly receiving 50 percent of the vote. And the accomplice of that crime is the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. Because together with Serzhik – I do not know what sort of a deal they struck but I can guess – they recognized his victory. This man is widely ridiculed, mocked and hated in Armenia. He allegedly more than 50 percent of the vote, appointed himself prime minister and the OSCE turned a blind eye to that,” President Aliyev said.

“So there are two forgers – one is the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which always despises Azerbaijan, and the other is Serzhik. But after that, the Armenian people stood up. The Armenian people stood up, kicked him and threw him out of office. What did he do after that? He came humbly and said that he was not right, that Nikol was right. Can a person who calls himself a man say such a thing? Can a person who calls himself a man humiliate himself so much? So he was done away with like that. For the next two years, he kept his mouth shut. He was insulted so much. So many of his criminal relatives were arrested. He has a close relative who went into hiding abroad, received a Guatemalan passport in Colombia and also changed his name. Just like Serzhik made himself Serzh early on. His relative also gave himself the name of Gonzalez. They grabbed him by the ear and arrested him. He stayed tight-lipped in fear. What can he say after all? But he seems to rise again after the war. If it hadn’t been for the war, if it hadn’t been for this bitter defeat, Serzhik would be in prison now. A thief like him may not have been born in our region yet,” the head of state said.