Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.5

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

"Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" regular exercises of the third army command of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan are being held in Nakhchivan, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter, Trend reports on Oct.5.

The exercises which started in Nakhchivan on September 20 will continue until October 8.