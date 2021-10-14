Russia welcomes recent meeting between religious leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.14

Trend:

Meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia held in Moscow on October 13 will serve to healthen the general situation in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during her weekly press conference, Trend reports.

"As you know, this wasn’t the first meeting. Contacts between the religious leaders have been maintained for decades. They are distinguished by the trust. This follows at least from the leaders' own assessments. We certainly see that this is a unique format, and, undoubtedly, it contributes to deepening mutual understanding between the parties to the inter-confessional dialogue," Zakharova noted.

"The meeting will serve to normalize the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and improve the overall situation in the Transcaucasus, including the building of confidence and solution of urgent humanitarian tasks. Another very important format for overcoming problems is creating concepts and, of course, dialogue," added the official.

As earlier reported, the meeting was held between the Chairman of the CMO Shaykh al-Islām Allahshukur Pashazade, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, and Garegin II Catholicos of All Armenians through the Russian side's initiative.